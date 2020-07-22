74th National Barrow Show canceled

The National Swine Registry announced on Tuesday that the 74th National Barrow Show has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The announcement came one week after the Mower County Fair Board announced the cancelation of the 2020 Mower County Free Fair.

The decision to cancel came with much consideration and thought from the local and national organizers of the event, according to a press release from the Mower County Fair Board announcing the cancelation. With the continuing concerns about COVID-19 and constraints put in place for events such as the National Barrow Show, organizers felt canceling the event was an appropriate step to protect exhibitors and their families, event sponsors, and the community at large.

The National Barrow Show, which was scheduled this year for Sept. 12-15, draws swine and competitors as well as agricultural students from across the country. The event is important to the swine industry because it showcases improved genetics from across the country.

Locally, the Mower County Fair Board recognizes the prestige that comes from hosting a world class event and the positive impact it has on area businesses.

The National Swine Registry, based in West Lafayette, Indiana, is working to create contingency plans for other breeding stock events still scheduled to be held in Indiana, Oklahoma, and New York.