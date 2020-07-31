About 34 active COVID-19 cases remain in Mower as five more cases added

The Minnesota Department of Health on Friday reported five more cases of COVID-19 in Mower County, bringing the county’s cumulative total to 1,064.

According to Community Health Division Manager Pam Kellogg, about 34 cases are still infectious.

Mower County has the second highest infection rate per capita in the state, according to Kellogg, and continues to rank tenth among Minnesota counties with most cumulative cases.

Neighboring counties on Tuesday reported the following cumulative cases: Dodge (122), Fillmore (59), Freeborn (353, 1 death), Olmsted (1,588, 23 deaths) and Steele (321, 1 death).

Statewide, the MDH reported an increase of 779 cases, bringing the state’s cumulative total to 54,463. As of Friday, 312 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 151 in intensive care, while an estimated 47,289 cases no longer require isolation.

The MDH also reported six deaths on Friday, bringing the state’s death toll to 1,600. Of those, 1,223 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Minnesota counties with most cumulative cases