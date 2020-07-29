Alice M. Westra

Alice Mae (Thor) Westra passed away July 24, 2020, at Good Samaritan Comforcare Center. Alice was born August 9, 1921 to Meta (Konakowitz) Thor and Fred Thor in Rochester, Minnesota. At age two and one half, Alice moved to Austin, Minnesota to live out her life as an Austin resident. She was raised by her kind stepfather, Frank Placek. Alice was a devout Christian who married Jacob Westra, November 17, 1940. Alice is survived by three children, Gary (Suzanne) Westra, Owatonna, MN; Dr. Bradley (Barbara) Westra, Preston, MN; and Cheryl (Kerry) Anderson, Whitehouse, TX. She is also survived by six grandchildren: Jim (Kim) Westra, Jason Westra, Alyssa (Dan) Simons, Brent (Salena) Westra, Aaron (Mariela) Anderson and Elizabeth (Kyle) Burgess, and eleven great grandchildren. She is also survived by two sisters, Gloria Michels and Delores Skalisky.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Jacob; a grandson, Daniel Anderson; a sister, Winifred Martin; and two brothers Frank and Robert Placek. Alice was a homemaker and lived independently at home until 15 days before her passing. She spent time with her sister and nieces working on puzzles, playing card games, crocheting, visiting with family and enjoying every day God blessed her with. Funeral services for Alice Westra will be at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 29. Visitation will be at 1:00 p.m. prior to the service. Due to COVID concerns, the family is asking that only immediate family members attend the service. Video of the service will be available on the Clasen Jordan website www.clasenjordan.com the next day. The family would like to thank the faithful Meals on Wheels delivery volunteers who befriended her, the professional care givers at Comforcare for their compassionate care and especially her sister Gloria and nieces Marlene and Melody for the special care and time spent visiting and playing cards with our mother. Memorials can be made to Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Austin or your preferred charity.