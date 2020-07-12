Area organizations named best places to work

Several Austin and area entities have been recognized by Workforce Development, Inc. as being the best places to work in 2020.

In total, 12 companies throughout southeast Minnesota were recognized for the honor based on a commissioned study by WDI. Each company was required to complete a 40-question survey that allowed their employment practices to be analyzed by the consulting firm of Personnel Dynamics Consulting out of Florida.

Mower County was one of those recognized in the Large Employer Category, while Austin Utilities and Cooperative Response Center were recognized in the Mid-Size Employer category.

Outside of Mower County, the Citizens State Bank of Hayfield was one of the four companies recognized in the Small Employer category.

This was the first time that Mower County was recognized and County Administrator Trish Harren said the honor is a direct reflection of how much the county cares about its employees.

“What it says about the county is we invest in our employees,” Harren said. “We are really proud our employees feel we are a great place to work. We provide fair and equitable compensation and are willing to invest in our employees.”

The data was measured on parameters that included turnover, rate of growth, promotion rates, employee evaluations and feedback, percentage of employees injured, diversity of management, benefits offered, training expenditures, paid days off and increase in pay.

It is the 10th year WDI has done the project of recognizing those top businesses.