Austin 18U holds off Rochester John Marshall

Good teams will find a way to win and that’s what the Austin 18U team did Monday night in a 4-3 win over Rochester John Marshall at Marcuson Park.

Austin held off threats in the final three innings and found the pitching when it counted.

“Our play wasn’t consistent for all seven innings, but we did enough to win,” said coach Joe Ciola. “Like I told the boys, we were successful at the start of the season because we played tip to tail.”

Jackson Oehlfke got the win on the mound pitching four innings, which included getting out of a jam in the second inning that saw Rochester tale a 2-0 lead. The inning came to an end on a diving stop at third by Brady Kominek who recovered to make the throw and record the final out.

Oehlfke then settled down, getting through the final two innings of his stint with only one single given up. He finished with four strikeouts and gave up one earned run off four hits.

Austin scored its first run in the bottom of the second when Kominek scored on an error and then in the third inning, Dawson Mills singled in two runs to take the lead, with Austin adding an insurance run in the fourth.

Rochester; however, stayed in it when they added another run of their own in the top of the fifth inning, but behind the relief pitching of Ian Bundy Austin was able to hold Rochester at bay.

The 18U has just two games left, tonight at 6 p.m. and then again at 6 p.m. Thursday before they start looking at playoffs.

Ciola said he hopes the team will once again remember it’s play from the beginning of the season when it was finding so much success.

“We always want to see 100 percent effort for seven innings,” Ciola said. “That focus of energy that we saw the first of the season.”

Pitching: Jackson Oehlfke (W), 4 IP, 4 H, 2 BB, 1 ER, 4 K; Ian Bundy, 3 IP, 1 K

Hitting: Anthony Ciola 1-for-3, R; Tanner Murphy 0-for-2; Jackson Oehlfke 2-for-4; Jed Nelson 0-for-2, R; Sam Nelson 0-for-2; Dawson Mills 1-for-3, 2 RBI; Brady Kominek 0-for-2 R; Jordan Ransom 0-for-2; Andrew Schumacher 1-for-3 SB; Zach Bollingberg 0-for-1 R; Nick Dunlap 0-for-1; Ian Bundy 0-for-1; Cole Walter 0-for-2.