Austin Eagles 14AAA All Stars split with Rochester

The Austin Eagles 14AAA All Stars split a doubleheader with previously unbeaten Rochester on Sunday at Marcusen Park.

Austin won the first game 6-3 and Isaiah Conway picked up the win on the mound, going 5 innings. He kept them off balance and was very effective.

“We took advantage of some early Rochester errors and held on for the win,” Austin head coach Dan Ransom said.

Austin lost the second game 9-1 and it is currently in third place in its seven-team division with a record of 2-2 overall.