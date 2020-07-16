The 14AAA Austin Eagles All Stars split a doubleheader against Hastings as they won 8-2 and lost 12-8 in eight innings in Hastings Wednesday night.

Nick Robertson picked up the mound win in the first game.

“Sam Oelfke pitched a very solid five innings in the second game and Dakota Rettertah and Owen Lillis had some nice at bats,” head coach Dan Ransom said. “For the first night out, we played real well. It was great to be back on the field.”

Austin will host its first home games of the season when it plays at Marcusen Park at 11 a.m. Sunday.