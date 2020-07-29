Austin man receives additional drug charges

An Austin man who received drug and theft charges in May made his first appearance on Monday in Mower County District Court for new charges.

, has been charged with felony second-degree drugs – sale of three grams or more of methamphetamine – possess firearm, felony third-degree drugs – sale of narcotic, and felony fifth-degree drug possession. He was also charged with felony violent felon in possession of a firearm and felony violent felon in possession of firearm ammunition.

According to the court complaint, Austin police arrested Graham on pending drug charges on Friday morning near the 1200 block of Oakland Avenue. During the arrest, police found the following items in Graham’s possession:

• A 9mm handgun loaded with 16 rounds of ammunition;

• 7.3 grams of methamphetamine in five separate units packaged for sale;

• A digital scale; and

• $129 in cash.

Due to prior drug convictions, Graham cannot legally be in possession of a firearm. He told police he had purchased the handgun the previous day and that he knew he was prohibited from possessing it.

A review of Graham’s criminal record shows prior convictions for theft, drug possession and violating a no contact order. He is currently awaiting disposition on charges in Mower County of felony second-degree drugs – sale of 10 grams or more of a narcotic drug other than heroin, felony third-degree drugs – possess 10 grams or more of a narcotic drug other than heroin, felony theft – take/use/transfer movable property without consent, misdemeanor possession of over 1.4 grams of marijuana in a motor vehicle and misdemeanor driving after revocation. He is also awaiting disposition on a charge of felony third-degree drugs – possess 10 grams or more of a narcotic drug other than heroin in Olmsted County. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Graham will appear in court again on Aug. 6.