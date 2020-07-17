Bollingberg pitches a shutout for Austin 18U

Zach Bollingberg stayed tough on the mound as he pitched the Austin 18U baseball team to a 6-0 win over Faribault Thursday night in Faribault .

Bollingberg struck out four as he notched the shutout. He now has two mound wins on the season for Austin (4-0 overall, 4-0 Southern Minny).

Austin pitching: Zach Bollingberg (W) 7 IP, 7 H, 0 R, 4 K

Austin hitting: Zach Bollingberg, 1-for-4, double, R; Anthony Ciola, 1-for-4, R; Tanner Murphy, 2-for-3, 2 R, RBI, BB; Jackson Oelfke, 1-for-2, BB; Jordan Ransom, R, BB; Nick Dunlap, 0-for-3; Sam Nelsen, 1-for-1; Dawson Mills, 1-for-3, R, BB; Ian Bundy, 3-for-4, RBI; Brady Kominek, 0-for-2; Jed Nelson, 0-for-1, BB; Cole Walter, 1-for-3, RBI