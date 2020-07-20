Chateau Raceway hosts UMSS

By Matthew Grage

The Upper Midwest Sprint Car Series (UMSS) Non Wing Traditional Sprints were on hand at Chateau Speedway Friday night, along with regular seven classes.

The full night of action featured the largest field of cars to hit the track in this shortened season and another full house packed the grandstand to take in the action.

A little extra money was kicked in for the UMSS boys and they responded with some quality racing. The group markets themselves as a value based racing organization.

They credit the fact that you can go racing in their series for under $10,000. Racers take a B Mod Motor, convert it to alcohol burning, and put a two barrel carb on it to keep the cost down and keep the enjoyment high.

The enjoyment was high for drivers and fans Friday night with the show they put on as a pair of fast paced caution free heats were won by Scott Brandt of Andover, Minnesota and Ryan Bowers of Nowthen, Minnesota.

At feature time, there was another caution-free event with Brandt backing up his heat win with a flag-to-flag win in the main event. Brandt has been dominant in the series so far this year as he picked up his fourth feature win on the circuit.

Bryan Roach of Welch, Minnesota, came out of row two to move into second on lap two but was never a threat.

RESULTS

Kruckeberg Services WISSOTA Hornet

A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. Matt Wieman-Owatonna; 2. Daniel Knish-Kilkenny; 3. Troy Tuma-Owatonna; 4. Justin Schelitzche-Cologne; 5. Aaron Reimers-Belle Plaine

Action Builders WISSOTA Midwest Mods

A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. Trevis Underdahl-Northfield; 2. Tianna Mithun-New Richland; 3. Brayten Cisneros-Blooming Prairie; 4. Greg Pfeifer Jr; 5. Cole Neisius-Hastings

Power 96 WISSOTA Pure Stock

A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. Andrew Eischens-Taopi; 2. Brady Krohnberg-Walters; 3. Troy Maas-Faribault; 4. Michael Wick-Faribault; 5. Jack Paulson-Morristown

Adams Graphix WISSOTA Street Stock

A Feature 1 (18 Laps): 1. Jason Newkirk-Austin; 2. Zach Elward-Hayfield; 3. Kory Adams-Stacyville IA; 4. Jesse Stahl-Austin; 5. Chris Hotovec-Dodge Center

USRA B-Mods

A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. Scott Demmer-Ellendale; 2. Noah Grinstead-Austin; 3. Jim Chisholm-Osage IA; 4. Alex Schubbe-North Mankato; 5. Drew Williams-Rochester

French’s Repair USRA A Modifieds

A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. Joel Alberts-Mantoville; 2. Jason Cummins-New Richland; 3. Blake Arndt-Brownsdale; 4. Mark Noble-Blooming Prarie; 5. Jacob Stark-Austin

Brauer Roofing WISSOTA Super Stock

A Feature 1 (18 Laps): 1. Dan Nissalke-Winona; 2. Dylan Kromschroeder; 3. Braden Brauer-Eyota; 4. Brandon Duellman-Winona; 5. Ryan Schaufler-Hutchinson

UMSS Traditional Non-Wing Sprints

A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. Scott Brandt-Andover; 2. Bryan Roach-Welch; 3. Ryan Bowers-Nowthen; 4. Jake Kouba-Minneapolis; 5. Johnny Parsons III-Owatonna