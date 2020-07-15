July 15, 2020

  • 68°

City to spray for mosquitos Thursday

By Daily Herald

Published 8:55 am Wednesday, July 15, 2020

The City of Austin will be spraying for mosquitos on Thursday, July 16 or close to this date, weather permitting.

This will be a ground application starting after 7 p.m. and will continue throughout the night. The chemical that is used will not affect humans, animals or plants. The spray only kills the adult mosquito.

Print Article

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Courts & Crime