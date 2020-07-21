Colleen P. Quinn, 53

Colleen Patricia Quinn, age 53, died Tuesday July 21, 2020, at Driftwood Home, Austin, Minnesota.

Colleen was born April 6, 1967 in Austin to Kenneth and Beverly Quinn, the last of their ten children. Colleen grew up in Austin and went through Austin schools until her graduation in June, 1988.

Colleen was an active member in the Austin community, working for many years at Cedar Valley Services. She made the most of her life as a loving daughter, sister and friend. She leaves behind a large group of people whose lives she touched with her smile, her sense of humor and her sweet nature. In childhood she doted on her dog Paxton Quigley III and cats Sam and Ginger. She never missed a family gathering, shower or wedding.

Survivors include her mother Beverly, Austin; sisters Peggy (Mike) Anderson, Minneapolis; Kathy (Pat) Hennesy, Phoenix; Jeannie (Brian) Huinker, Davenport, IA; brothers Mike (Carey) Quinn, Rochester; Patrick (Mary) Quinn, Eagan; Paul (Teresa) Quinn, Tempe, AZ; Dan (Cathy) Quinn, Maple Grove. Colleen will also be missed by her extended family of 23 nieces and nephews; 31 great-nieces and nephews; and the loving staff at Driftwood.

Colleen was preceded in death by her father Kenneth, her brother Timothy, and her sister Mary Beth Krebsbach.

Visitation was held at Mayer Funeral Home followed by a graveside service at Calvary Cemetery.

A special thanks to the outstanding staff of REM who took loving care of Colleen.

Memorials are preferred to REM, or ARC, or Cedar Valley Services.

Arrangements by Mayer Funeral Home.

