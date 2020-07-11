July 12, 2020

College Accolades

By Daily Herald

Published 6:45 am Saturday, July 11, 2020

University of Wisconsin-Platteville 2020 Spring Graduates

Rose Creek

Ashlyn Reuter, Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education, UW-Platteville

Southern Minnesota State University 2020 Spring Graduates

Austin

Katie M. Bambrick, Master of Science special education

Lindsey Anne-Marie Williamson, Bachelor of Science marketing

Blooming Prairie

Alex Dietrich Johnson, Bachelor of Science, early childhood education

Hayfield

Donavan Bryan Phoenix, Bachelor of Science, agriculture education

LeRoy

Jace Mathew Bunne, Bachelor of Science, justice administration

