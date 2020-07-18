Convictions: July 5-11
Kelvin Tyrone Cotton Jr., 44, of Austin was sentenced to 25 years of probation for felony second-degree drugs – sale of 10 grams or more of a narcotic other than heroin within a 90-day period. He must perform 80 hours of community service, follow several conditions and pay $10,085 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 58 months in prison. He received credit for 49 days served.
