Council approves CARES Act funding, hockey on-sale liquor license

The Austin City Council unanimously voted to accept and allocate Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding during its regular meeting Monday evening.

Austin is eligible to receive $1.927 million in CARES Act funds. CARES funds are to be utilized for expenditures for responding to COVID-19 incurred between March 1 and Nov. 15, 2020, that were not accounted for in the original budget process.

This funding will primarily be allocated to offset the expenses for public safety, personal protective equipment, and other similar expenses incurred from the response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The council also approved an on-sale liquor license for Austin MN Junior Hockey, LLC. The license will allow for the sale of hard-liquor at Riverside Arena.