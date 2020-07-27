County sees 23 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend as mask mandate takes effect

The Minnesota Department of Health on Monday reported 23 cases of COVID-19 confirmed over the weekend in Mower County, bringing the county’s cumulative total to 1,052.

The report comes two days after an executive order signed by Gov. Time Walz mandating the wearing of masks in indoor public places took effect.

Neighboring counties on Monday reported the following cumulative cases: Dodge (118), Fillmore (55), Freeborn (342, 1 death), Olmsted (1,525, 21 deaths) and Steele (311, 1 death).

Statewide, the MDH reported a weekend increase of 2,315 cases, bringing the state’s cumulative total to 51,803. As of Monday, 257 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 126 in intensive care, while an estimated 45,198 cases no longer require isolation.

The MDH also reported 10 deaths over the weekend, bringing the state’s death toll to 1,576. Of those, 1,207 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.