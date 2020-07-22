County sees no COVID-19 increase for first time since May

The Minnesota Department of Health did not report any new cases of COVID-19 in Mower County on Wednesday, leaving the county’s cumulative total at 1,019.

According to Community Health Division Manager Pam Kellogg, Wednesday marks the first day the county has not seen an increase in cases since May 12, when the cumulative case number was 45.

Neighboring counties on Wednesday reported the following cumulative cases: Dodge (114), Fillmore (50), Freeborn (331, 1 death), Olmsted (1,448, 21 deaths) and Steele (291, 1 death).

Statewide, the MDH reported an increase of 507 cases, bringing the state’s cumulative total to 47,961. As of Wednesday, 273 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 119 in intensive care, while an estimated 42,234 cases no longer require isolation.

The MDH also reported four deaths on Wednesday, bringing the state’s death toll to 1,552. Of those, 1,192 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.