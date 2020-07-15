Cumulative Mower COVID-19 cases reaches 994

The Minnesota Department of Health on Wednesday reported four new cases of COVID-19 in Mower County, bringing the county’s total to 994 cases since March 19.

Of those, an estimated 30-35 cases still require isolation, according to Mower County Health and Human Services Director Lisa Kocer.

Neighboring counties reported the following cumulative cases on Wednesday: Dodge (105), Fillmore (38), Freeborn (316), Olmsted (1,336) and Steele (266).

Statewide, the MDH reported 578 new cases, bringing the state’s cumulative total to 43,742. Of those, it is estimated that 38,179 no longer require isolation.

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 rose on Wednesday, with 254 requiring hospitalization in Minnesota, including 106 in intensive care.

The MDH also reported eight deaths on Wednesday, bringing the state’s death toll to 1,518. Of those, 1,180 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.