David Allen Noble, 86

David Allen Noble, age 86 of Blooming Prairie, Minnesota, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Timberdale Trace Assisted Living in Owatonna, Minnesota. David was born February 1, 1934 to Albert and Ludmilla (Kvasnicka) Noble. He graduated from Blooming Prairie High School. He married Shirley Brudwick and together had four children. They later divorced. David worked for Jorde Insulation and Roofing, Lysne’s, on the moving crew, the Ford Garage in Owatonna, Austin Park Motors and Dibble Pontiac and Buick in Austin as a mechanic. His passion was auto racing, which he did successfully for many years.

Survivors include his children, Mark (Becky) Noble, Diane (Steve) Schroeder, Linda (Bill) Stead; 8 grandchildren, Adrian Noble, Beth (Robert) Salinas, Angela (Kyle) Krueger, Anthony (Kelly) Noble, Amber (Rob) Vrieze, Jennifer (Jens) Wyrum, Jeremy (Michelle) Kruckeberg, Heather (Will) Onkka; 14 great grandchildren; siblings, Jack (Darlene), Billy (Margaret), Tom (Ann), Ann (Jim) and Chuck (Ranae); sister-in-law, Kay Noble; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Ludmilla Noble; daughter, Debra; brother, Bobby; and wife, Shirley.

A memorial mass will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, August 10, 2020 at St. Columbanus Catholic Church in Blooming Prairie, Minnesota. Visitation will take place from 11:00-1:00 p.m. Monday, August 10, at the Worlein Blooming Prairie Funeral Home in Blooming Prairie. David’s wishes were to have his body donated to the Mayo Clinic Bequest Program for Anatomical Research. Memorials are preferred to the St. Columbanus Parking Lot Fund or the Blooming Prairie Servicemen’s Club. Worlein Funeral Home in Blooming Prairie is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.