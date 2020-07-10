Despite new cases, Mower County COVID-19 numbers heading in the right direction

The Minnesota Department of Health on Friday reported two more cases of COVID-19 in Mower County, bringing the county’s total to 974 cases since March 19.

Friday’s number is among the lowest increase reported over the past two weeks, which have seen a trend of daily reports in the single digits versus double digits several weeks ago.

While cases are still being reported, Mower County Health and Human Services Director Lisa Kocer said the county’s numbers are headed in the right direction.

“I would hope that people are listening to the public health message to wear face coverings, social distance, wash your hands often and stay home when you are ill,” she said.

Despite the recent trend, Kocer said residents should not let their guard down. Mower County still ranks ninth among Minnesota counties with the most reported COVID-19 cases.

“We see in other parts of the country that there have been increases in their numbers and we really do not want to go down that path again,” she said.

Neighboring counties on Friday reported cumulative totals as follows: Dodge (97), Fillmore (31), Freeborn (309), Olmsted (1,235, 18 deaths) and Steele (243, 1 death).

Statewide, the MDH reported an additional 609 cases on Friday, bringing Minnesota’s cumulative COVID-19 case total to 40,767. Of those, an estimated 35,442 no longer require isolation.

To date, 4,329 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 227 (124 in ICU) on Friday.

The MDH also reported five more deaths, bringing the state’s death toll to 1,495 since March 21. Of those, 1,166 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Counties with highest COVID-19 case totals