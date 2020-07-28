Despite recent low COVID-19 increases, Mower still 10th for most cases in state

Mower County saw a low increase in COVID-19 cases on Tuesday with the Minnesota Department of Health reporting two more cases. This brings the county’s cumulative total to 1,054.

According to Community Health Division Manager Pam Kellogg, only about 30 cases are still infectious.

“I am seeing many different variables with these cases,” she said. “Some have been associated with out of state travel and group gatherings.”

While increases as of late have tended to be in the low, single-digit range, Mower County continues to rank tenth among Minnesota counties with most cumulative cases.

Neighboring counties on Tuesday reported the following cumulative cases: Dodge (118), Fillmore (57), Freeborn (344, 1 death), Olmsted (1,531, 21 deaths) and Steele (315, 1 death).

Statewide, the MDH reported an increase of 480 cases, bringing the state’s cumulative total to 52,281. As of Tuesday, 278 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 108 in intensive care, while an estimated 45,987 cases no longer require isolation.

The MDH also reported four deaths on Tuesday, bringing the state’s death toll to 1,580. Of those, 1,210 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Minnesota counties with most cumulative cases

1. Hennepin – 16,661 (808 deaths)

2. Ramsey – 6,416 (254 deaths)

3. Dakota – 3,565 (102 deaths)

4. Anoka – 3,083 (112 deaths)

5. Stearns – 2,742 (19 deaths)

6. Nobles – 1,728 (6 deaths)

7. Washington – 1,723 (42 deaths)

8. Olmsted – 1,531 (21 deaths)

9. Scott – 1,217 (11 deaths)

10. Mower – 1,054 (2 deaths)