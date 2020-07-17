Heat blazes into Saturday, heat advisory issued
Gone are the mild temperatures we’ve enjoyed the last couple days, back is the sweltering heat.
Austin has been placed in a heat advisory starting at 1 p.m. Saturday and extending through to 8 p.m. Saturday.
According to the National Weather Service, heat and humidity will soar with a temperature of 92 expected and heat indices of between 100 and 105 predicted.
Rain and thunderstorms are expected Saturday night with a tenth and a quarter inch of rain expected, except for higher amounts possible with thunderstorms.
Sunday temperatures will hover in the mid 80s with mostly sunny skies.
