House damaged in suspicious fire

No injuries were reported after a Thursday night fire that damaged a northwest Austin residence.

According to Mower County Sheriff Steve Sandvik, Mower County deputies, along with Austin Fire and Police, were dispatched to a residential house fire at about 11:16 p.m. on Thursday at 2910 12th Ave. NW. The residence was fully engulfed; fire departments from Brownsdale, Hollandale and Blooming Prairie were called in for mutual aid.

It was determined the residence was unoccupied and was an abandoned home, according to Sandvik. He also noted that the fire was “suspicious in nature” and that Austin Fire Chief Jim McCoy contacted the State Fire Marshal’s Office to assist in the ongoing investigation.

There is no damage estimate at this time.