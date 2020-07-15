Hulne: NJCAA will have big decisions to make to keep sports going

If things go as planned, it’s going to be an extremely busy spring semester for the Riverland Community College Blue Devils.

The NJCAA recently announced that it is planning on having all of its close contact sports during the spring semester, which begins in January.

Volleyball and soccer will compete in the spring, basketball playoffs will be pushed to April and the spring season is scheduled to begin at its usual time.

While it is admirable that the NJCAA is doing its best to provide a season for all of its athletes in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be a lot of tough decisions for athletes and coaches alike moving forward.

There are a lot of multi-sport athletes and multi-sport coaches who will be juggling their schedules and priorities if this plan goes through.

Some players may have to pick one sport over the other and some coaches may find themselves torn between two teams.

Even if an athlete is able to participate in his or her usual sports, the increased workload after nearly a year without competition will be a tough adjustment.

I’m glad the NJCAA has come up with a plan that doesn’t exclude any sport, but it will be a tough one to execute. Sadly, the difficulties facing the NJCAA are common in a world where we try to make life as normal as possible in the midst of a global pandemic.