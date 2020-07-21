Ione M. Dippell, 87

Ione Mildred Dippell, 87 of Austin, Minnesota, passed away at St. Mark’s Lutheran Home on Monday, July 20, 2020.

Ione was born September 13, 1932 in Dexter, Minnesota to Clarence and Ethel (Vanston) Nolte. She graduated with the Class of 1950 from Elkton High School. On September 27, 1959 she was united in marriage to Kenneth Dippell at First United Methodist Church in Austin.

Ione had a long career with the Mower County Treasurer’s Office. She was a longtime member of the Westminster Presbyterian Church, and volunteered her time with the Hospital Auxiliary. Ione enjoyed baking, reading, cooking and collecting recipes. She treasured the time she was able to spend with her grandsons.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother Irvin Nolte; sister Irene Damiencki; nephews Jerry Nolte, James Nolte, Jon Nolte, and Steve Nolte.

Ione is survived by her husband Kenneth; daughter Lori (Troy) Titus of Owatonna, Minnesota; grandsons Tyler Titus of Minneapolis, Minnesota, Colin Titus and fiancée Kelsey Deason of Owatonna, Minnesota.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 23rd at 2:00 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church with Reverend Michael Olmsted officiating. Interment will follow in Oakwood Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Thursday afternoon for one hour prior to the service at church. Attendees will be asked to wear masks for the benefit of others. Clasen-Jordan Mortuary is handling arrangements.