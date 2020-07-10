Colonel James A. Finbraaten, USAFR Retired, died June 27, 2020, in Chandler, AZ.

Jim was born September 22, 1945, in Austin, MN, the son of Ernest Joy and Iva Finbraaten.

He graduated from Austin High School in 1963. He attended St. Olaf College and received a Bachelor of Arts in political science and was commissioned as an officer in the United States Air Force in 1967. He earned his MBA in 1976.

Jim retired from the Air Force in 1998. He worked for Honeywell in Arizona for 22 years, retiring in 2007.

Jim was united in marriage to Lesley Rovang of Albert Lea, MN on May 26, 1967. He entered the air force at Chanute AFB for the aircraft maintenance officer course. During his 30 years in the air force, he served in the US and in Canada, Spain, Japan, Norway, and Turkey.

He enjoyed traveling, especially to Europe, Kenya and Tanzania, and Alaska, and watching movies with his wife and best friend of 53 years. He loved military history and reading mystery and spy novels.

Jim is survived by his wife Lesley, his daughter Erika, and his daughter Angela (John) Ferrin. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Stewart (Bree), Mitchell Ferrin, Taylor Ferrin, and Kristi (Eric) Day, and three great-grandchildren, Brylee, Kensi, and Graham, with another one on the way. His brother Bill (Terryl) Finbraaten, remains in Brooksville, FL. Two aunts also survive, Renate Alford of Sun City, AZ, and Ann Alford, of Denver, CO. Many cousins also survive. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Barbara Sanders, and his brother Don Finbraaten.

Due to COVID-19, no services are planned.