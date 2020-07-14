Jeanne E. Maus, 76

Jeanne Elizabeth (Allio) Maus age 76, of Austin, died Saturday, July 11, 2020 at her home with family and loved ones by her side.

Jeanne was born August 15, 1943 in Austin to Robert and Dolores Nelson. She grew up in Austin and graduated from Austin High School.

Survivors include her daughter, Lisa (Allio) Mattox, Napa CA (husband Chuck) and grandchildren, Connor (26), Charlie (24) and Addison (14); son, Steve Allio, Martinez CA and grandchildren, Skyler (16), Sutter (13) and Slater (6); son, Michael Allio, Lafayette CA and grandchildren, Kaitlyn (18), Kirra (16) and Lexi (12); sisters: Barbie, Linda, Becky and their families, Austin MN.

She is preceded in her death by her husband, Larry Maus; her parents, Robert and Dolores Nelson; niece, Tricia Johnson; grandmother, Clara Kentfield.

A private family service will be held at Calvary Cemetery. A mass at St. Augustine is being scheduled.

Memorials are preferred to the American Cancer Society at http://main.acsevents.org/goto/JeanneMaus

Arrangements by Mayer Funeral Home.

Condolences can be left online at www.mayerfh.com or www.facebook.com/jeanne.maus.35