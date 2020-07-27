Lance Phillip William Wallis, 24

Lance Phillip William Wallis, age 24 of Austin, Minnesota, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020, at his home in Austin. He was born to Lance & Belinda Wallis on February 23, 1996 in Austin, Minnesota. Lance grew up in Southern Minnesota, and as a child he enjoyed playing various sports such as, t-ball, hockey, and football. He attended Austin Schools, where he played basketball, baseball, disc golf, and paintball. Lance was voted “most hilarious” in the high school yearbook. He graduated with the Austin High School Class of 2014. In his adult life, Lance was known as a delivery driver for Jimmy Johns and Steve’s Pizza. He was also considered the unofficial mayor of Austin. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. His favorite past times included dart league at the Bakery and online, disc golf, gaming, riding his motorcycle, and living life to the fullest. In addition to enjoying those hobbies, Lance enjoyed listening to various types of music, and was known as the life of the party. Lance had a charismatic personality that would put anyone at ease and made them feel important. He was uniquely quirky and enjoyed making others laugh. He was truly one of the most generous people in the world. Lance will be most remembered for his contagious smile that could light up a room.

Lance is survived by his father, Lance Wallis of Austin, MN; mother, Belinda Wallis of Austin, MN; sister, Astasia Wallis of Austin, MN, brother Wyatt Wallis of Austin, MN; special friend, Kylie Blom of Austin MN; paternal grandfather, Larry Wallis of Cabazon, California maternal grandfather, Gary E. Ford of Dewey-Humboldt, Arizona; maternal grandparents, Robert and Karen Grauzlis of Virginia Beach, Virginia; close cousins, Gary Ford Jr., Sahara Ford, Timothy Wallis, Joe Burgoyne Wallis, Ava Wallis, Bedelia Bennicoff, Liam Bennicoff; many aunts, uncles, cousin, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by maternal grandmother, Ellen Ford and paternal grandmother, Jane Wallis; and maternal great-grandmother, Muriel Satterfield.

A private memorial service will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020 at Worlein Funeral Home Chapel in Austin. Visitation will take place from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Worlein Funeral Home Chapel in Austin. A public graveside service will be held at 3:00 p.m. in Calvary Cemetery, Austin, Minnesota on Friday, July 30. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the family. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements.

