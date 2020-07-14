Update: Person of interest in Owatonna homicide case arrested

ST. PAUL —The Minnesota Department of Public Safety announced that a person of interest in the stabbing death of an Owatonna man has been taken into custody.

Hassan Nur Hassan, 28, was arrested without incident late Monday night by Minneapolis police. He was booked into the Hennepin County Jail at 12:35 a.m. on Tuesday.

According to a DPS report, Owatonna police officers responded to a 911 call of a stabbing at 5:17 p.m. on July 12 at Dartts Park in Owatonna. They located an unconscious man on the ground with what appeared to be stab wounds.

The Steele County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota State Patrol and Mayo Ambulance also responded to the scene.

Attempts were made to provide medical aid, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

BCA crime scene personnel recovered two knives at the scene.

The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as Mohamed Aweis Mohamed, 32, of Owatonna and confirmed stabbing was the cause of death.

Hassan was released to the Steele County Sheriff’s Office and was transferred to the Steele County Jail, where he is awaiting charges.