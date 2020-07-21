Lorraine F. Hanson

Lorraine Frances Hanson (Ferguson) passed away on Friday, July 17th, 2020 in Austin, Minnesota.

Lorraine was born on September 14th, 1928 in Elgin, Minnesota. Lorraine was the only child of Frances and Herbert Ferguson growing up on the family farm. After the untimely death of her father in 1938, she and her mother returned to Chatfield, Minnesota where she lived with her mother, aunt and Grandmother and extended Carson family. She graduated from Chatfield High School in 1947 and subsequently worked as an office worker for Mayo and Hormel prior to her marriage to Delbert James Hanson on 17 September 1955 in Austin, Minnesota. Lorraine lived most of her life in Austin with the exception of the enjoyable retirement years spent trailering and full time living in Tucson, Arizona.

She spent the majority of her life raising her family, participating in activities of the Grace Baptist Church, and spending time with numerous friends and family. In her free time, she enjoyed crocheting, cooking/baking, planting flowers, traveling (by car) and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Lorraine is survived by her daughter Susan Hanson, son, Paul (Nancy) Hanson of Oliver Springs, TN, and daughter Julie (Mark) Placek of Austin, MN; 3 Grandchildren: Stuart Hanson, Christopher Placek and Curtis Hanson; and 2 Great-grandchildren: Ashlynn Schewe and Gaige Schewe-Placek.

A public visitation will be held on Sunday, July 26th from 12:00 Noon to 1:00 PM at the Clasen-Jordan Mortuary in Austin, Minnesota. Visitation will be followed by a brief service of remembrance. Interment will be in the Chatfield Cemetery. Friends and family are invited to attend, but the family will be understanding of anyone’s concerns related to the COVID-19 Pandemic. Attendees are encouraged to wear masks for the benefit of others.