Mavis A. Richardson, 80, of Mantorville, MN, formerly of Austin, MN, died on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at her home.

Mavis Ann Fruth was born in Grand Meadow, MN on December 31, 1939 to Lawrence and Gladys (Peterson) Fruth. She grew up in Grand Meadow and graduated from Grand Meadow High School. On December 12, 1959, Mavis was united in marriage to Fred Richardson and together they raised three boys; Kurt, Dan, and Tim. She resided in Austin for 55 years and has lived in Mantorville for the last 3 years. Mavis enjoyed cooking and was an avid fan of the Minnesota Vikings. She also loved traveling, spending time with her friends and family, and an occasional visit to the casino with her sisters.

Mavis is survived by her sons Kurt (Catherine) Richardson of Mankato, MN, Dan (Gina) Richardson of Austin, MN, and Tim (Laura) Richardson of Mantorville, MN, grandchildren Emma Richardson, Fred Richardson, Desiree (Brian Drummond) Richardson, Shaun (Stephanie) Lenway, Tyler (Tamara) Richardson, Eric (Katie) Lenway, Heather (Josh) Larsen, Jessica (Eric) Jenkin, Brandon (Laura Van Steinburg) Richardson, and Michael (fiancé Autumn Moran) Richardson, great-grandchildren Anabelle, Emsley, Henrik, Loralie, and Sylvie, siblings Carol (Jay) Donovan of Rochester, MN, Michael (Vicki) Fruth of Rochester, Judy (Butch) Douglas of Spring Valley, MN, and Brian (Teri) Fruth of Grand Meadow.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Fred, grandson Alex Richardson, and brother Larry Fruth.

A private family graveside service at St. Finbarr Cemetery in Grand Meadow will take place at a later date.

Memorials may be sent to 117 7th St. West Mantorville, MN 55955.

Online condolences may be left at Hindtfuneralhomes.com