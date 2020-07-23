MDH reports five new COVID-19 cases in Mower County

The Minnesota Department of Health on Thursday reported five new cases of COVID-19 in Mower County, bringing the county’s cumulative total to 1,024.

According to Community Health Division Manager Pam Kellogg, approximately 19 cases are still active.

Neighboring counties on Thursday reported the following cumulative cases: Dodge (118), Fillmore (50), Freeborn (333, 1 death), Olmsted (1,466, 21 deaths) and Steele (292, 1 death).

Statewide, the MDH reported an increase of 763 cases, bringing the state’s cumulative total to 48,721. As of Thursday, 282 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 107 in intensive care, while an estimated 42,524 cases no longer require isolation.

The MDH also reported nine deaths on Thursday, bringing the state’s death toll to 1,561. Of those, 1,198 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.