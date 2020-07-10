July 12, 2020

Meadow Greens Ladies meet

By Daily Herald

Published 11:14 am Friday, July 10, 2020

The Meadow Greens Ramsey Ladies Golf Club met Wednesday. 

Play of the day was Putts. Winners on the Ramsey side were Judy McGuire with a 11 and Jan Waller with a 13.  Winners on the Meadows side were Sue Erickson with a 14 and Patty Shatek with a 14. 

Chip ins were made by Linda Youngmark hole 10 and Sue Erickson hole 15.

