Meadow Greens Ladies meet

The Meadow Greens Ramsey Ladies Golf Club met Wednesday.

Play of the day was Putts. Winners on the Ramsey side were Judy McGuire with a 11 and Jan Waller with a 13. Winners on the Meadows side were Sue Erickson with a 14 and Patty Shatek with a 14.

Chip ins were made by Linda Youngmark hole 10 and Sue Erickson hole 15.