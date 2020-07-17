Meadw Greens Ramsey Ladies Golf Club hosts Mid Summer Slump Tournament

The Meadow Greens Ramsey Ladies Golf Club met July 15.

Play of the day was the Mid Summer Slump Tournament.

Low gross winner was MaryJo Swoboda with a 103. Low net winners were Linda Youngmark with a 70, Nancy Wesley 73, Shirley Morgan 77, Joyce Anderson 78, Sheila Cotter 78 and Jan Thissen 78.

Chip ins were made by Shirley Morgan on hole No. 8 and Jan Waller on hole No. 15. Shirley Morgan also had a birdie on hole No. 4.