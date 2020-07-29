Merryelle May Whiteaker, 88, of Dexter, MN passed away on July 25, 2020, at Adams Care Center in Adams, MN.

Merryelle was born on April 4, 1932, the daughter of Ray and Mary (Stites) Miner in Clear Lake, IA. She attended Mower County Schools and graduated from Austin High School in 1950. Merryelle was in the Women’s Army Corps from 1955 -1958. In 1959 she was united in marriage to Robert Whiteaker in Sargeant, MN.

Merryelle was self-employed with her own upholstery shop and farmed with her husband until 1982. She was a member of the Legion Auxiliary in Hayfield, Mother’s Club District 111, and as a member, many functions at the Dexter United Methodist Church. Merryelle enjoyed quilting, sewing, photography, woodworking, painting, writing, acting, gardening and enjoyed country music Merryelle also baked and decorated cakes for weddings, birthdays and graduations.

The children introduced her to face book and she wrote a story line about the chicks and ducks, and many people followed it for more than a year.

Merryelle is survived by her children, Helen (Rollie) Pieper, Onamia, MN; Bruce (Cindy) Whiteaker, Austin, MN; Karen (Bruce) Sanders, Cresco, IA; Ronald (Mary) Whiteaker, Kasson, MN; 15 grandchildren; 29 great grandchildren; siblings, Mary Mortensen, Kasson, MN; Merrideth (Shirley) Miner, Hayfield, MN; Milda (Dave) Weness, Adams, MN; brother-in-law, Albert (Peanuts) and Barb Whiteaker, Albert Lea; and sister-in-law, Pat Miner, Rose Creek, MN. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, 4 brothers, and 2 sisters.

Visitation will be 4:00–7:00 p.m. July 29th at Czaplewski Family Funeral Home, 501 2nd Street NW in Hayfield. Interment will be in the Dexter Cemetery at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 30th with Pastor Jon Marburger officiating. There will be military honors by the Hayfield American Legion Rothie Post #330. Merryelle preferred memorials to the Society for the Blind in Faribault instead of flowers.

Due to the current health concerns and restrictions, please respect social distancing, and the wearing of face masks at the visitation and also at the cemetery service. Blessed be her memory.

