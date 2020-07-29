Michael “Mikey” J. Hughes, 39

Michael “Mikey” Jeffrey Hughes, Jr., age 39 of Austin, Minnesota, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020, in Athens Township, Minnesota. Michael was born September 28, 1980 in Key West, Florida, to Michael Sr. and Susan (Olson) Hughes. Susan remarried after Michael’s birth to Michael Myhre who filled the role of father. He attended Austin High School. Michael married Patricia Servin and their marriage was blessed with one daughter, Alisa Hughes. In 2000, Michael enlisted into the Army National Guard until 2004 when he was honorably discharged. The couple later divorced. In 2011, Michael married Sarah Lydeen; their union was blessed with a daughter, Danielle Hughes and step-son, Christian Lydeen. They resided in Red Wing, Minnesota, where Michael worked for Stealth Professional Communications, Asplundh Tree Expert Company, S&S Tree and Horticulture Specialists and Red Wing Shoes. Michael continued his education at Maverick Transportation in Little Rock, Arkansas. Following his schooling, he worked as a truck driver for Sysco and FedEx. The couple later divorced. Michael then worked for Nelson Nursery/Garden Center, Hearth, Home Technology, and McNeilus Steel Inc. He enjoyed hiking, biking, gaming/computer and going to rock and metal concerts. Michael always loved helping people and especially enjoyed spending time with his kids. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Survivors include his parents, Michael and Susan Myhre; daughters, Alisa Hughes of Winona, MN, Danielle Hughes of East Bethel, MN; step-son, Christian Lydeen of East Bethel, MN; brother, Jeremy Hughes of Grand Meadow; sister, Allyssa (Britt) Schifsky of Burnsville, MN; grandma, Dolores Olson; grandpa, Charles Hughes; nieces, and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his brother, Andrew Rapacz; and grandparents.

A private memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Worlein Funeral Home Chapel in Austin, Minnesota. Visitation will take place from 2:30-4:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 1, at Worlein Funeral Home in Austin. Due to current health concerns and restrictions, those attending will be required to be wearing a mask, and social distancing and CDC guidelines will be observed. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.