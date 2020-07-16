Mower continues with single-digit COVID-19 increases

The Minnesota Department of Health on Thursday reported two more cases of COVID-19 in Mower County, bringing the county’s cumulative total to 996.

Of those, an estimated 30-35 are active cases with the others no longer requiring isolation.

The county is continuing to see single-digit case increases on a daily basis, as opposed to the double-digit increases seen several weeks ago.

Neighboring counties reported the following cumulative cases on Thursday: Dodge (107), Fillmore (40), Freeborn (317, 1 death), Olmsted (1,343, 20 deaths) and Steele (274, 1 death).

Statewide, the MDH reported 611 new cases, bringing the state’s cumulative total to 44,347. Of those, it is estimated that 38,290 no longer require isolation.

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 decreased on Thursday, with 249 requiring hospitalization in Minnesota, including 103 in intensive care.

The MDH also reported eight deaths on Thursday, bringing the state’s death toll to 1,526.