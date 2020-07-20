Mower County exceeds 1K cumulative COVID-19 cases over weekend

Mower County has exceeded 1,000 cumulative cases of COVID-19 with the Minnesota Department of Health reporting 1,008 cases since March 19 Monday morning.

According to Community Health Division Manager Pam Kellogg, 21 cases have had symptom onset within the past 10 days. Typically, people are considered contagious for approximately 10 days, Kellogg said.

Neighboring counties on Monday reported the following cumulative cases: Dodge (112), Fillmore (45), Freeborn (327, 1 death), Olmsted (1,403, 21 deaths) and Steele (278, 1 death).

Statewide, the MDH reported an increase of 922 cases, bringing the state’s cumulative total to 47,107. As of Monday, 247 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 115 in intensive care, while an estimated 40,742 cases no longer require isolation.

The MDH also reported four deaths on Monday, bringing the state’s death toll to 1,545. Of those, 1,187 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.