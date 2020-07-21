Mower ranks tenth in cumulative COVID-19 cases

The Minnesota Department of Health on Tuesday reported an increase of 11 cases, bringing the county’s total to 1,019 cases since March 19.

According to Community Health Division Manager Pam Kellogg, a change in the reporting system this weekend altered the numbers a little and added delayed reporting. Because of the changes, she did not have a number of active cases available.

Mower County now ranks tenth among Minnesota counties with the most cumulative COVID-19 cases, down from ninth last week.

Neighboring counties on Tuesday reported the following cumulative cases: Dodge (113), Fillmore (48), Freeborn (329, 1 death), Olmsted (1,436, 21 deaths) and Steele (290, 1 death).

Statewide, the MDH reported an increase of 352 cases, bringing the state’s cumulative total to 47,457. As of Tuesday, 266 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 112 in intensive care, while an estimated 41,511 cases no longer require isolation.

The MDH also reported three deaths on Tuesday, bringing the state’s death toll to 1,548. Of those, 1,189 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Counties with the most cumulative COVID-19 case