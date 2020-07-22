Our opinion: Small towns have stories to tell

Saturday’s story on Hayfield baseball student managers Madi Lubbert and Taylor Burt represents everything that’s great about small towns.

Two girls with a fondness for watching their friends on the baseball field have done everything asked of them, including keeping the book, pitch count and running the scoreboard for the Vikings. In four years, they have been a part of the team that has seen all the ups and downs high school sports brings and they loved every minute of it.

“They help us out a lot. We’re very fortunate to have them. You can have a manager, but it’s very important to have a good manager that you can trust. They are our teammates,” said fellow senior and player Colby Tapp. “I’m sure some kids on our team don’t even know how to do the book because we’ve never had to. We’re lucky to have managers that have always done it.”

To be sure, this duo isn’t the only example of student managers who are a part of so many team sports, but they are one of the brightest examples.

They are also a reminder of the good and positive stories that come from our small towns. Though small in population, small towns are always big in heart, accompanied by plenty of pride in what their communities do.

And so with that in mind, we want to take another opportunity to invite you, our readers, to help tell the stories that make your community such a good place to live.

This is an especially tough time in our history with plenty of negative to go around, so help us share some of the positive. Small towns are as important to us as Austin is.

If you have a fun or positive story you would like to share, please send an email to newsroom@austindailyherald.com. And if something has come and gone, then don’t worry. We can still print your news. Send us the information regarding the event, along with any pictures you wish to include, to the same email.

Maybe it’s something the school or city is doing or maybe it’s simply a lemonade stand you took a quick picture of and wish to share. Whatever the case, we want to help share it!