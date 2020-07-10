Roxanna Lang, 80

Roxanna Jane Lang, 80, Green Bay, passed away Thursday July 9, 2020. She was born March 13, 1940 in Austin, MN to the late Nathan and Anna (Vilt) Roberts.

Roxanna graduated from Austin High School. She married Tim Lang in 1959 in Iowa. Roxanna moved to Green Bay in 1961.

She had a soft spot for animals, especially dogs. Roxanna loved watching the horse races and would often be overcome with tears of happiness and joy over the competitive spirit and will to win the horses would display on the track. She also had a profound sense of justice and injustice, and would often refer to family and friends, as well as those who loved and watched over her as her “Bravehearts.” Roxanna was a very generous woman to many, many causes, including but not limited to: St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, The Humane Society, the Salvation Army, Boys Town, Paul’s Pantry, and St. Vincent de Paul. She loved to cook, bake, and sing. Family was the most important to her and she adored her grandchildren. She had a strong love for Jesus Christ and would awaken family members on Easter morning singing her favorite hymn, How Great Thou Art. Every one in the family could always look forward to a Happy Birthday song from Roxanna.

Roxanna is survived by the love of her life, Tim Lang; children, Todd Lang, Jane (Evan) Thompson, Trace Lang, and Anne (Nathan) LaPlant; grandchildren, Morgan Thompson, Kendall Thompson, Kaitlin (Michael) Hill, Caroline LaPlant, and Alec LaPlant; her brother, Dennis Roberts; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Locke Roberts.

Visitation will be at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., Green Bay, Monday, July 13, 2020 from 11 am to 12 noon. A Funeral Service will be held at 12 Noon. With concerns for the corona virus, we urge that all-in attendance wear masks. The visitation will be limited to 40 people at a time in the funeral home, with others waiting outside observing physical distancing and proper sanitization. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com or cards may be sent to Blaney Funeral Home to the attention of Roxanna Lang family and they will be forwards on. Burial will be at 3 pm on Thursday, July 16 at Oakwood Cemetery in Austin, MN.

A memorial fund to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital has been established in Roxanna’s name at www.stjude.org/donate.