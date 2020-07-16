Todd M. Berg, 48

Todd Michael Berg, age 48 of Austin, Minnesota, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at his home in Austin. Todd was born on April 19, 1972 to Herbert & Patricia (Macal) Berg in Austin. He attended Austin High School, graduating in 1993, and worked at Cedar Valley Services for over 15 years.

Todd was a member of Cornerstone Church, and was continually active in the organizations of People Meeting People at St. Olaf Lutheran Church and the ARC of Mower County. He loved Elvis Presley, spending time with his mother, and collecting Toy Story action figures and rings. Todd especially loved watching scary movies with his favorite movie being “Jaws.”

Todd is survived by his mother, Patricia Berg, of Austin, Minnesota; brothers, Barry (Sherri) Berg of Remer, Minnesota, and Dan Berg of Austin, Minnesota; sisters, Lisa (Mark) Stephan of Altura, Minnesota, and Brandi Halsey, of Somerset, Wisconsin; many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father, Herbert Berg, and his grandparents. A private, family memorial service will be held at the Worlein Funeral Home Chapel in Austin, Minnesota. There will be a visitation for friends from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Friday, July 24, 2020. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Austin, Minnesota. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.