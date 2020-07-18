Updated puzzle page to start in paper next week

Thanks to the feedback we have received from readers, we are updating our puzzle pages starting next week.

When the Herald reduced its print publication to two days a week, it also changed its puzzles because of cost.

It previously cost us $1,000 a month for all of our puzzles and comics in the newspaper, and we had to make a change to be more economical.

We are still working through COVID-19 as most businesses are, but we have been able to negotiate a strong price to bring back the crossword puzzles previously used in the newspaper that were a favorite for readers. In the future, we will also work toward getting back Jumble, another reader favorite.

Though it may seem redundant, the page will feature three crossword puzzles. Each puzzle includes answers for the previous puzzle.

You can also save puzzles to fill out on the days we do not have a newspaper.

We hope you enjoy the new puzzles, and we hope we can continue updating these for the readers who particularly enjoy this part of the paper.