2 charged with criminal sexual conduct involving minors

Two individuals accused of criminal sexual conduct involving minors in separate cases made their first appearances on Friday in Mower County District Court.

Kyle Ralph Murphy

Kyle Ralph Murphy, 36, of Racine has been charged with felony second-degree criminal sexual conduct – significant relationship – victim under 16 – multiple acts, felony second-degree criminal sexual conduct – significant relationship – victim under 16 – force, and two counts of felony second-degree criminal sexual conduct – victim 13-15 – position of authority.

According to the court complaint, an Olmsted County Child Protection employee contacted a Mower County detective on Aug. 18 regarding two minor children who had been sexually assaulted with some incidents occurring in Mower County. The detective later observed forensic interviews conducted at the Mayo Clinic Child and Family Advocacy Center on Aug. 20. During the interview, one of the minors, a 15-year-old girl, disclosed that Murphy, who was known to her, had sexually abused her several times over a three-day period.

She indicated she woke up one night to Murphy touching her inappropriately. She said she got up and left the room they were in and he followed her and asked her to come back to the room. When she said “no,” he then told her to come back to the room and she complied. She said she fell asleep and was again awakened by him touching her.

She disclosed that Murphy inappropriately touched her two more times. She also indicated at one point he asked her to touch him. When she refused, he grabbed her hand and forced her to touch him.

She said Murphy told her not to tell anyone about the abuse or it could “ruin” him.

Murphy will appear in court again on Sept. 10.

Erik Lee Roberts

Erik Lee Roberts, 23, of Austin has been charged with felony second-degree criminal sexual conduct – victim under 13 – actor more than 36 months older – and gross misdemeanor fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct – lewd exhibition – under 16 present.

According to the court complaint, Roberts became casually acquainted with the first victim, a minor under the age of 16, between the dates of July 1 and Aug. 26. Approximately one week after meeting the victim, Roberts was playing video games with the victim at a residence in Austin. After playing video games, Roberts exposed himself to the victim.

During the same time frame, Roberts became acquainted with the second victim, a minor under the age of 13, through the first victim. Sometime in late July or early August, Roberts met the second victim at a restaurant in Austin to pick up some food for the victim. Roberts gave the victim the food, then touched him inappropriately over his clothes. The victim told Roberts to stop, to which Roberts replied, “Okay, fine,” and the incident ended.

Roberts will appear in court again on Sept. 10.