About 25 COVID-19 cases active in county with Friday increase of 6

The Minnesota Department of Health on Friday reported six new cases of COVID-19 in Mower County, bringing the county’s cumulative total to 1,117.

Approximately 25 cases of COVID-19 were still active in Mower County as of Friday, according to Community Health Division Manager Pam Kellogg.

Mower County continues to rank tenth among Minnesota counties with most cumulative cases and second in cases per capita.

Neighboring counties on Friday reported the following cumulative cases: Dodge (136), Fillmore (73), Freeborn (365, 1 death), Olmsted (1,809, 23 deaths) and Steele (363, 2 deaths).

Statewide, the MDH reported an increase of 738 cases, bringing the state’s cumulative total to 63,723. As of Friday, 313 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 152 in intensive care, while an estimated 56,659 cases no longer require isolation.

The MDH also reported eight deaths on Friday, bringing the state’s death toll to 1,693. Of those, 1,269 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Minnesota counties with most cumulative cases