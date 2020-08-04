All’s well that ends well: Austin scores three without a hit to survive an upset bid

The top-seeded Austin 18U baseball team almost found itself on the wrong end of a big upset, but it stayed poised and it got a little bit lucky as it beat No. 8 Rochester John Marshall 6-5 in a Southern Minny Tournament quarterfinal in Marcusen Park Monday night.

Austin trailed 5-3 going into the bottom of the seventh inning, and while it didn’t record a hit in the frame, it came up with a walk-off win when Tanner Murphy reached on a JM error with two outs to score Andrew Schumacher.

Murphy was mobbed by his teammates after the play, which saw him push a grounder to the right side of the infield.

“I thought it was going to be up the middle and I hustled up the line,” Murphy said. “I guess I dove to first for the heck of it.”

Austin four walks in the inning, including a bases loaded walk drawn by Zach Bollingberg to make it a 6-5 game. Anthony Ciola struck out with the bases loaded and one out, but Ian Bundy scored on a wild pitch with two outs to make it a tie game before Schumacher came home to end the contest.

Schumacher had drawn a walk to start Austin’s seventh inning rally.

“We knew we just had to be patient,” He wasn’t giving us much to be hit,” Schumacher said. “We just had to be safe and keep taking pitches until we saw something.”

Austin had the tying run at second base with two outs in bottom of the sixth inning, but Jed Nelson struck out with runners on second and third to end the threat. Anthony Ciola had doubled in a run to pull Austin within 5-3 with one out in the sixth.

JM took a 3-2 lead in the top of the third inning when Sam Fretz singled in a run with two outs.

Austin had a pair of chances to get back in the game, but it left the bases loaded after a two-out groundout by Nick Dunlap in the third and it left runners on first and second after Cole Walter grounded out to end the fifth inning.

JM scored a pair of runs in an inning that saw Austin commit three errors in the top of the fifth.

Monday’s win gives Austin second life as the team was on the verge of seeing its season come to an end. Schumacher said Austin now has a new sense of focus for the single elimination tournament.

“Every team can bring it and you can’t just sit back,” he said. “For some of us this could be our last time playing organized baseball. We’re happy to be playing Wednesday.”

Austin will host a Southern Minny semifinal against Mankato East at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

JM 0 2 1 0 0 2 0 — 5 9 2

Austin 1 1 0 0 0 1 3 — 6 7 5

Austin pitching: Anthony Ciola (L) 5 IP, 7 H, 5 BB, 3 ER, 4 K; Cole Walter, 2 IP, 2 H, BB, 2 R, 1 ER,

Austin hitting: Zach Bollingberg, 2-for-3, 2 RBIs, BB, 2 R; Ciola, 1-for-4, double, RBI, BB; Tanner Murphy, 1-for-4, double, RBI; Jackson Oehlfke, 1-for-2, BB; Dawson Mills, 0-for-1, 3 BBs, R; Nick Dunlap, 1-for-2, BB; Cole Walter, 0-for-3, BB; Andrew Schumacher, 1-for-3, SB, BB, R; Jed Nelson, 0-for-2; Sam Nelsen, R; Ian Bundy, BB, R