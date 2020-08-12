August 12, 2020

  • 72°

Area Primary Race results

By Daily Herald

Published 9:12 am Wednesday, August 12, 2020

Primary Results (Mail-in ballots counted through Thursday)

Austin Mayoral

Steve King 1,455 (53.41%)

Jeff Austin 768 (28.19%)

Brian E. Heimer 501 (18.39%)

27A

Democrats

Thomas Martinez 1,553 (69.55%)

Joe Pacovsky 680 (30.45%)

U.S. Senate

Republican

Jason Lewis 179,786 (78%)

Cynthia Gail 16,518 (7.18%)

John L. Berman 15,268 (6.64%)

Bob “Again” Carney Jr. 9,835 (4.28%)

James Reibestein 8,632 (3.75%).

Democrat

Tina Smith 460,096 (87.14%)

Paula Overby 27,378 (5.19%)

Ahmad R. Hassan 19,030 (3.60%)

Steve Carlson 15,526 (2.94%)

Christopher Lovell Seymore, Sr. 5,988 (1.13%).

Legal Marijuana Now

Kevin O’Connor 6,552 (100%)

Grassroots-Legal Cannabis

Oliver Steinberg 2,999 (100%)

Print Article

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Courts & Crime