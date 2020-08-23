ArtWorks Tent Sale part of celebrating the arts in 2020

The Austin ArtWorks Festival 2020 is celebrating the arts in the community in new and different ways this year, including a first-ever ArtWorks Tent Sale on Aug. 28-29.

The ArtWorks Tent Sale will be held in a large tent outdoors on the grass area east of the Paramount Theatre and will be open from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 28, and Saturday, Aug. 29.

Original artworks will be offered for sale at deep discounts. Artists featured include early ceramics work by Joseph Sand, paintings and prints by James Wegner, large-scale prints and books by Tom Hormel, ceramics by Steve Tubbs, ceramics by Dave Snyder, photography by Lila Taft, handmade candles by Kristy Rooney, glass work by Andrew Kepper as well as work by Brian Quail, Michael Ostley and others.

All proceeds from the sale will support activities at Austin Area Arts. Only cash or check will be accepted.

The retail area of the Austin ArtWorks Center will also be open from noon to 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 28, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 29.

Masks will be required for all present and the number of people in the tent at any one time will be limited to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Austin ArtWorks Festival is a program of Austin Area Arts, an independent, 501(c)3 nonprofit organization with a mission to harness the power of the arts to improve lives and the community.

The Austin ArtWorks Festival was founded by a group of dedicated volunteers in 2012 and is led by co-chairs Bonnie Rietz and Mary Anne Wolesky. The Austin ArtWorks Festival 2020 is funded by the South Eastern Minnesota Arts Council (SEMAC) and individual donors.

For more information, contact Laura Helle, Executive Director, Austin Area Arts at director@austinareaarts.org or 507-434-0934.