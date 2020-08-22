Austin Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus hold annual raffle
The Austin Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus held their annual raffle drawing on Thursday, June 11.
The winners were:
• Herman Miller of Austin – $500
• Doran and Barb Kasel of Austin – $300
• Rose Schaefer of Adams – $100
• Father James Steffes of Austin – $100
The Austin Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus would like to thank everyone that bought raffle tickets. Because of COVID-19, few tickets were sold; therefore, membership decided to give MCCL 100 percent of the proceeds, which was $652.
