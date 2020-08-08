Birthday: Virgil Huff, 95
Former Austin resident Virgil Huff will be back in town celebrating his 95th birthday on Friday, Aug. 15, at the Holiday Inn & Convention Center.
Virgil invites well-wishers to stop out between 2-3 p.m. if they would like to talk with him or if you would like to know more about life in the 1920s and 30s.
